PERHAM — The Underwood girls’ basketball team dug a big hole for Lake Park-Audubon to get out of after the first half as the Rockets went on to win a Section 6A playoff game 74-55 Saturday.
The Rockets has a successful launch as they went into the break with a 49-28 lead. Underwood kept pace with Lake Park-Audubon the remainder of the game to pick up the win.
Underwood was led in scoring by Kayla Rocholl with 23 points, while teammates Josey Bugebee (14) and Ceri Meech (11) were also in double figures in scoring.
The Rockets now advance to take on the Henning Hornets in the section semifinals at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Minnesota Morris.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.