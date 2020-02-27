UNDERWOOD — In the opening round of the Section 6A playoffs, the Underwood girls’ basketball team blasted past the Mahnomen-Waubun Thunderbirds 67-47 Thursday.
The Rockets took control early in the first half, but a late rally by the Thunderbirds got the visitor back in the game. Despite the effort, Underwood went into the break with a 39-27 lead.
In the second half, the Rockets would lean on the Thunderbirds until they broke as they sealed the win.
Kayla Rocholl led the Rockets in scoring with 31 points, while teammate Ally Johnson chimed in with 12 points.
The Rockets will now travel to Perham to take on Lake Park-Audubon at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the next round of the tournament.
