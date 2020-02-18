UNDERWOOD — The Underwood girls’ basketball team closed out their season with a 64-40 victory over Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal Monday.

Moraes Bugbee led the Rockets in scoring with 15 points, while teammates Ally Johnson (12), Kayla Rocholl (11) and Ceri Meech (10) were all in double figures.

The Rockets would finish tied for the Little Eight Conference title with Parkers Prairie as both teams went 10-2 in the conference. 

The Rockets will open the Section 6A playoffs at home against a foe yet to be determined on Thursday, Feb. 27.

