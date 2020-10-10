LAKE PARK — The Underwood football team got its 2020 season off to a great start as a big second half propelled the Rockets to a 38-6 victory over the Lake Park-Audubon Raiders Friday.
In the first game of the year, both teams battled back and forth in the first quarter with neither tallying points. In the second quarter, the Rockets would bet the first on the board as Reed Leabo dove in from a yard out. Underwood would go up 8-0 as Krosby Aasness rushed in a two-point conversion. With under a minute left, the Raiders would strike through the air as Kaden Beske hit Trent Bjerk for a 73-yard touchdown. The Rockets would stop the two-point attempt to take a 8-6 lead into the break.
In the second half, Underwood would take over as they scored four touchdowns in the half. Aasness would push the lead to 16-6 with a 2-yard touchdown run and Brien Poser would rush in a 4-yard touchdown, and with another successful two-pointer, push the lead to 24-6 at the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Leabo would find Jaxon Rich for a 20-yard touchdown pass. The Rockets did not convert their two-point conversion, leaving the score at 30-6. The final touchdown of the game would come from Conner Nelson as he sprinted in from 5 yards out.
Leabo would lead the attack on the ground as he rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown on 23 attempts. Teammate Aasness had 77 yards on 12 attempts and a score.
Defensively, Joey Kupfer led the team in tackles with 6.5, while he combined with Logan Schleske for a sack.
The Rockets will open their home season Thursday as they welcome in the Frazee Hornets at 7 p.m.
