Underwood’s Chloe Mark hits the ball over the net in Saturday’s game against Wheaton.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

UNDERWOOD — The Underwood volleyball team cruised past the visiting Wheaton Warriors Saturday as the Rockets won in three sets (25-13, 25-22, 25-12).

“Our team has been struggling to start strong in each game,” Rockets head coach Breck Grove said. “Tonight we set a goal of starting stronger in each set than we have been in previous games.  The girls came out with good energy and were ready to play quality volleyball.  It was fun to see them play together and without a lot of errors.  Our attack was balanced and our defense came together really nicely against a strong attack for a very fun team victory.”  

A strong service saw Amber Frigaard (4), Reese Richards (3) and Brianna Evavold (2) each record multiple ace serves for the Rockets. Brooke Hovland and Moraes Bugbee each had nine kills in the win.

The Rockets will look to carry over the momentum to their next game as they travel to take on Rothsay at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

