UNDERWOOD — The Underwood volleyball team cruised past the visiting Wheaton Warriors Saturday as the Rockets won in three sets (25-13, 25-22, 25-12).
“Our team has been struggling to start strong in each game,” Rockets head coach Breck Grove said. “Tonight we set a goal of starting stronger in each set than we have been in previous games. The girls came out with good energy and were ready to play quality volleyball. It was fun to see them play together and without a lot of errors. Our attack was balanced and our defense came together really nicely against a strong attack for a very fun team victory.”
A strong service saw Amber Frigaard (4), Reese Richards (3) and Brianna Evavold (2) each record multiple ace serves for the Rockets. Brooke Hovland and Moraes Bugbee each had nine kills in the win.
The Rockets will look to carry over the momentum to their next game as they travel to take on Rothsay at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.