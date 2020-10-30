HANCOCK — After falling in the first set, the Underwood volleyball team rallied to sweep the next three and picked up a 15-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 victory over the Hancock Owls Thursday.
“Hancock played a faster paced game than we are used to,” Rockets head coach Breck Grove said. “We struggled at the beginning of the match to get any kind of rhythm and Hancock put up a big block that gave us a bit of trouble. As the game went on, we picked up the pace and our net play improved. Our hard work and composure as the game went on is what pushed us through for the win. I was very proud of the team effort our girls showed tonight.”
Brooke Hovland had a strong night for the Rockets as she recorded 17 digs, 16 kills and went 10-for-10 from the service line. Ezrah Baker added 12 kills, while teammates Amber Frigaard (15) and Brianna Evavold (13) were in double-digits in digs.
The Rockets will look to carry the momentum over to their match against the Hillcrest Comets at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.
