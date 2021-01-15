UNDERWOOD — The Underwood girls’ basketball team used a 28-point first half run to capture a 56-19 victory over the Ashby Arrows in a Little Eight Conference tilt Thursday.
The Rockets took command of the game in the early going and went into the break with a 32-5 lead. The Arrows had 19 first-half turnovers.
The Arrows protected the ball better in the second half, but the damage had already been done as the Rockets scored 24 additional points.
Liz Lukken was the lone Rocket in double figures with 12 points. While Underwood only saw one player in double figures, 11 different players scored a point and 37 points came from players off the bench.
Ashby was led in scoring by Celi Nelson with 12 points.
The Rockets will continue their homestand as they welcome in the New York Mills Eagles Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The Arrows will continue down the road to take on another LEC rival in Rothsay at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
