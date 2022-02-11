In a Little Eight Conference (LEC) girls basketball game on Thursday evening, the Underwood Rockets defeated the Hillcrest Lutheran Academy Comets, 67-43. The visiting Rockets used early pressure to build a 37-18 lead at halftime.
“I'm proud of how they have accepted their roles and done what we need when we need it. Their hard work paid off tonight,” said Rockets coach Brian Hovland.
Liz Lukken scored 20 points to lead Underwood. She was joined in double-digits by Mia Blaskowski, who had 17. Hillcrest was led by Ruby Peterson, with 17 points. Ella Knutson scored 13 and Madi Foss pulled down 10 rebounds for the Comets.
“Underwood did a good job of making us uncomfortable on both ends of the floor,” said Comets coach Hannah Clark. “We let them take control early in the game and we were never able to recover.”
Underwood completed an undefeated LEC season, going 12-0. They are 16-3 overall and will be back in action on Feb. 14, hosting Lake Park-Audubon.
Hillcrest is now 5-5 in LEC play and 8-11 overall. They will travel to Ortonville, on Feb. 14.
