In a Section 6A girls basketball contest on Wednesday night, the Underwood Rockets defeated the Henning Hornets, 60-44. Both teams started out slowly on offense, as Underwood held a 11-2 advantage with just under 11 minutes left in the first half. Henning would use a 17-10 run over the next eight minutes, to pull within two points. The Rockets led going into halftime, 30-24.
Throughout the second half, Underwood continued to pull ahead, leading by as much as 21 points.
“Coming off the layoff since last practicing five days ago, I really didn’t know what to expect,” said Rockets coach Brian Hovland. “I thought we played really well defensively and Kallyn Grove did a really nice job of getting open looks, attacking the basket especially in the second half when she scored 11 of her team high 17 points.”
Underwood made 43% (25-58) of their field goal attempts. Joining Grove in double digits was Mia Blaskowski with 15 and Liz Lukken with 13 points.
Henning was led by Lyvia Misegades with 21 points and nine rebounds.
Underwood improved to 18-3 on the season and will be at MACCRAY on Feb. 24.
Henning is now 15-9 and will host Bertha-Hewitt on Feb. 24.
