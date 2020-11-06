UNDERWOOD — In an entertaining battle between two Little Eight Conference foes, the Underwood volleyball team overcame a first set loss to upend the Hillcrest Comets 22-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-17 Thursday.
“Hillcrest took the first set after many long hard fought rallies,” Rockets head coach Breck Grove said. “Their defense was frustrating for our hitters. It seemed like no matter how hard we attacked, they just kept on digging. As the match progressed, we continued to have long rallies but we were able to fight back and win the last 3 sets. We had a balanced attack and I was pleased to see a variety of players step up again tonight.”
Moraes Bugbee led the attack for Underwood with 14 kills and three blocks. Teammates Briann Evavold (20), Kallyn Grove (18) and Amber Frigaard (10) were all in double figures in digs, while Grove and Reese Richards had four and three ace serves, respectively.
“Tonight was a solid, competitive night of volleyball,” Comets head coach Debi Foss said. “The match had a lot of offense and digs by both teams which resulted in some longer volleys. We came out strong in the first match and won 25-22. We struggled with a little mental and physical fatigue throughout the night but were still able to play hard to the end of the match.”
Hillcrest’s Mackenzie Foss (29), Madi Foss (15), Audra Ewan (11) and Alyssa Broyles (10) were all in double digits for digs, while Mackenzie Foss (five), Madison Ballweg (four) and Ewan (three) recorded multiple ace serves.
The Rockets will look to carry over the momentum into their match with Ortonville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Comets will return home in hopes to get back in the win column as they host West Central Area at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.