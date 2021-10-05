UNDERWOOD — The Underwood football team got back into the win column Friday for their homecoming game by defeating Frazee 20-6.
In the first quarter the Rockets came out blazing in front of a full Underwood fan base scoring within the opening minute of the game when Tristan Evavold returned an interception for a touchdown and followed it up by running in the two-point conversion to jump out to the lead 8-0.
The Hornets would answer right back, however, by returning the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown of their own. Frazee would miss the extra-point kick as the lead would remain Underwood’s 8-6.
In the second quarter with less than four minutes left to play the Rockets would end scoring before the break on a 2-yard run by Blayre Lundgren. The two-point conversion would fail as Underwood went into the break up 14-6.
After a scoreless third quarter the Rockets would end all scoring in the game with four minutes left as Brien Poser broke a run for a 34-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion would fail for the 20-6 final.
“The theme this week was to play Underwood-style football for the community that lives for football,” said Rockets head coach Ryan Hendrickson. “We have an awesome fan base and they really showed up tonight.”
“We knew we had to show our small town how big we can play,” said the Rockets’ combined captains of Evavold, Jaxon Rich and Logan Schleske. “This felt good, we will keep playing Underwood football.”
In their win the Rockets had 192 yards of total offense all coming on the ground while Underwood’s defense kept Frazee to 63 yards of total offense. The Rockets’ leading rusher was Evavold with 75 yards on 19 attempts. Defensively Evavold (6.5 tackles, 1 interception) also led Underwood followed by Schleske (5.5 tackles) and Kale Rich (5 tackles).
The Rockets will now look to extend their win column as they host Parker Prairie Friday at 7 p.m.
