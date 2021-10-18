ADA — After rattling off two wins in a row the Underwood Rockets football team hit the skids Friday falling to Ada-Borup West 34-0.
In the first quarter the Cougars jumped out to a 14-point lead on an interception touchdown return in the opening seconds and later in the final minute and a half of the same quarter a 2-yard touchdown run — both extra point kicks were good.
The Cougars would go on to score one more time in the first half in the second quarter on a 1-yard run, the point after was no good as the Rockets went into the break down 20-0.
In the third quarter Ada-Borup West ran in a touchdown from 5-yards out but missed the kick after (26-0) before ending all scoring for the game in the fourth quarter with a little over two minutes left to play on a 15-yard touchdown pass followed by a two-point conversion run.
The Rockets struggled offensively, recording 86 yards of total offense all on the ground while the Cougars racked up 303 yards of offense including 122 passing and 181 rushing.
"Ada just outmatched us tonight. We had a lot of mental mistakes in our blocking assignments and coverage responsibilities that we could blame on missing key guys all week and into the game, but really we were just out of whack from the beginning of this game. Ada is a really good team and to beat them we had to be better than what we were," said Rockets head coach Ryan Hendrickson. "I took a lot out of this game, as we were able to run more of our guys in and out of this game. I thought Schleske looked good at HB, Owen Harig and Kaleb Hammes sure made the most out of their time in the backfield also, they did not have many mistakes while running the ball well."
The Rockets now fall to 3-4 on the year as they wrap up regular-season play Wednesday in Barrett against the West Central Area Knights at 7 p.m.
