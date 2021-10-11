UNDERWOOD — The Underwood football team left the field victorious Friday 14-8 after four hard-fought quarters in the trenches against Parkers Prairie.
After a scoreless back-and-forth first quarter the Rockets would finally reach the end zone with only 19 seconds left before halftime when Tristan Evavold capped off Underwood’s drive with a 3-yard touchdown. The Rockets would fail to convert the two and go into the break up 6-0 over the Panthers.
After the half Parkers Prairie would briefly yank the lead from the Rockets in the third quarter with a 59-yard touchdown run by Cole Gesell followed by a successful two-point conversion to go up 8-6, but Underwood would strike back with just over two minutes left in the third quarter with Evavold punching in his second TD of the game on a 10-yard run followed by a successful two-point conversion run by Brien Poser for the 14-8 final.
"On Seniors Night, we did our seniors right! Our seniors, Evavold, Poser, Rich and Schleske led us to this victory. I couldn't be prouder of our seniors and the rest of the Rocket team and community," said Rockets head coach Ryan Hendrickson. “This was one of the funnest environments we have played in front of in awhile, it was a blast!”
The Rockets had 227 yards of total offense all coming on the ground while Parkers Prairie put up 250 yards total including 111 passing and 139 rushing. Offensively Underwood was led by Evavold with 85 yards rushing on 17 attempts followed by Poser with 72 yards on 21 carries.
The Rockets will now hit the road to take on Ada-Borup West on Friday at 7 p.m.
