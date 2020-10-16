UNDERWOOD — The Underwood football team got an early scare Thursday as the visiting Frazee Hornets attempted a comeback. But like most scary movies, the impending threat was thwarted as the Rockets held on to win 20-19.
In the waning seconds of the game, the Hornets trailed by seven. Frazee quarterback Broden Fleisher hit George Flynn for a 15-yard touchdown pass as time expired to cut Underwood’s lead to one with a two-point conversion attempt to follow. In the final play of the game, Fleisher attempted to take in the two-pointer but was stopped by Slade Moore and Logan Schleske, preserving the win for the Rockets.
In the opening quarter, Fleisher put the Hornets up 7-0 on a 46-yard touchdown run. Lewis Helmers kicked the extra point. The Rockets responded on the next drive as Reed Leabo found Jaxon Rich for a 50-yard completion and the duo finished the drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass. Underwood would not convert their point after attempt leaving the score at 7-6. The score would remain unchanged entering the break as the teams played a scoreless second quarter.
In the second half, the Rockets took the lead on their first drive as Leabo again found Jaxon Rich for a 31-yard touchdown. Krosby Aasness would rush in the two-pointer to give Underwood a 14-7 lead. Frazee fumbled on their next possession and the Rockets would go back on offense and convert that to a score as Leabo took the ball in from 17 yards out. A failed attempt after left the score at 20-7.
Underwood recovered an onside kick, but could not move the ball after the possession. Frazee would again fumble the ball to the Rockets, but Underwood would give the ball back through the air as Helmers picked off a pass. Frazee would score on the drive as Fleisher plunged into the end zone from a yard out to cut the lead to 20-13.
A strong defensive effort by the Hornets forced the Rockets to punt and a block by Sam Winn gave Frazee the ball on the Underwood 29 yard line, setting up the final drive.
Leabo would lead the Rockets on the ground and in the air rushing the ball 26 times for 70 yards and a touchdown and going 5-for-11 for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Jaxon Rich would finish with three catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns, while teammate Moore had 9 ½ tackles and a sack on defense. Brien Poser recorded an interception and Kale Rich had a fumble recovery.
The Rockets will continue their homestand as they welcome in New York Mills at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.