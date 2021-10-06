The Hillcrest volleyball team welcomed Underwood to their home court Tuesday but despite a fervent crowd the Rockets were on point, sweeping the Comets in three straight (25-21, 25-13, 25-18).
“After a late night of volleyball last night, our team came prepared to play against an energized and impressive crowd at Hillcrest,” said Rockets head coach Breck Grove. “We knew the comets would play hard for every point so our goal was to answer back and play without getting rattled. Both teams played well and we were happy to come out on top tonight.”
Stat leaders for Underwood were Ezrah Baker (10 kills, 1 ace, 11 digs, 2 blocks), Kallyn Grove (22 assists, 3 aces, 11 digs, 3 blocks) and Alayna Evavold (5 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs, 4 blocks, 3 digs, 4 blocks).
On the flip side Hillcrest put together some impressive runs but couldn’t wrench the momentum from the Rockets once their offense started clicking.
“Game 2 of homecoming week was another exciting game. We hit the ball well in the first set but missed some key serves. We struggled in the second set with some coverage and communication errors. We battled in the third set but again came up short,” said Comets head coach Debi Foss. “There were some key moments when we were finding the holes and it was great to see us attack that way. We need to do that more consistently. We will travel to Rothsay on Thursday for another conference match.”
Stat leaders for the Comets were Ella Knutson (9 kills, 9 digs, 11/11 serving), Madi Foss (4 kills, 17 digs, 7 assists), Madison Ballweg (11 digs), Anna Brumfield (5 kills, 2 digs, 10/10 serving), Hope Adams (7 kills, 4 digs), Emily Adams (2 kills, 9 digs), Abby Heikes (1 kill, 1 dig) and Henrietta Ruud (18 assists, 5 digs).
The Rockets will look to keep adding W’s to the win column as they hit the road to take on Brandon-Evansville in Evansville at 7:15 p.m. Thursday while the Comets travel to Rothsay on the same day for a 7:15 p.m. tilt against the Tigers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.