ROTHSAY — The Underwood volleyball team used a balanced attack against Little Eight Conference rival Rothsay Tuesday as the Rockets picked up a three-set (25-19, 25-23, 25-15) victory.
“Both teams showed some power at the net tonight,” Rockets head coach Breck Grove said. “Rothsay's middle block gave us some trouble and our hitters were powerful when they needed to be. Our attack was balanced again tonight and our overall team effort carried us through.”
Underwood’s Kallyn Grove (19-for-19, ace) and Amber Frigaard (14-for-14) were perfect from the service line. Brianna Evavold chipped in 12 digs, while Moraes Bugbee and Reese Richards had four and three blocks, respectively.
“I thought we played well tonight despite the 3-0 defeat,” Tigers head coach John Reber said. “We closed out Set 2 by missing four consecutive serves, so that was one that got away.”
The Tigers were led on the attack by Kenadi Carlsrud with 15 kills, while teammate Chase Balken had two ace serves.
