UNDERWOOD — After a slow start, the Underwood volleyball team found its groove as the Rockets recorded a three-set sweep (25-19, 25-16, 25-19) over the West Central Area Knights Wednesday.
“We started out a slow, which was a little disappointing initially because we had the goal of playing at a little bit of a faster tempo,” Rockets head coach Breck Grove said. “After a few back and forth points, we were able to pick up the pace, even against a scrappy West Central Area defense. Our setters did a good job of mixing up the sets and we had a pretty even attack tonight, which was fun to see.”
Kallyn Grove had a strong serving night as she went 20-for-20 from the line with four aces, while teammate Moraes Bugbee had 10 kills for the Rockets.
“The Knights played hard tonight but came up short, losing in three sets,” Knights head coach Melissa Foslien said. “They started each match strong. They are improving each game in confidence and discipline, we just need to cut down on our own errors on offense and stop teams from getting more than a two- to three-point lead.”
Morgan Stark had four ace serves for West Central, while Kennedy Ulrich tallied two.
The Rockets will now take on Wheaton at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, rescheduled after Thursday’s snowstorm. The Knights will also be playing a rescheduled game on Saturday as they host on Rothsay at 1:30 p.m.
