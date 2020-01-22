The Underwood girls’ basketball team built a big first half lead and held on for a 49-34 Little Eight Conference win over Brandon-Evansville Tuesday.
The Rockets held a 32-16 halftime lead, but saw the Chargers push back into the game in the second half. Underwood would do just enough to pick up its 10th win.
Brooke Hovland would be the lone Rocket in double figures with 10 points.
The Rockets will continue on their LEC road trip as they take on Parkers Prairie at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
