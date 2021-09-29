ASHBY — The visiting Underwood volleyball team swept their hosts, the Ashby Arrows on their Senior Night in three straight Tuesday 25-9, 25-5 and 25-15.
“I was pleased with the LEC road win tonight,” said Rockets head coach Breck Grove.
State leaders for the Rockets were Ezrah Baker (8 digs, 8 kills), Alayana Evavold (8 kills) and Kallyn Grove (27 set assists, 21/21 serving, 4 aces).
“A night to honor our seniors ended up being a tough one on the court where we found ourselves looking for a new rotation when missing players. Constantly rearranging is tough to get a flow on the court but each night and each set there are glimmers of real flow and scrappy play where our movement shows promise,” said Arrows head coach Hayley Stevens. “Consistency is what we strive for but also trusting each other in times of pressure.”
Stat leaders for the Arrows were Kyra Aamot (5/5 serving, 1 ace, 4 digs), Catherine Koefod (⅘ serving, 1 ace, 1 kill, 5 assists, 9 digs), Celi Nelson (2/3 serving, 1 kill, 8 digs), Kaylee Schlundt (3/6 serving, 3 kills, 1 dig), Livy Johnson (5/5 serving, 1 kill, 5 digs), Ryleigh Brendmoen (5/6 serving, 1 ace, 3 kills, 10 digs), BrookeLinn Finkelson (1 kill, 3 digs) and Alyssa Johnson (3 digs).
Next up for the Rockets is a home game against Parkers Prairie at 7:15 p.m. Thursday while the Arrows travel to Rothsay for another conference night of competition at 7:15 p.m. also on Thursday.
