BATTLE LAKE — The Underwood volleyball team ended their regular season Tuesday on top of the Little Eight Conference with no conference losses in three straight over Battle Lake 25-22, 25-19 and 25-21.
“It was an emotional night in Battle Lake tonight. Fans from both Battle Lake and Underwood were dressed in purple to support the Battle Lake community and the Himmelspach family as David passed last night. He was a teacher in Battle Lake, and several of our Underwood athletes also had the privilege of having him for a coach for OTC track,” said Rockets head coach Breck Grove. “Both teams played tough and we were lucky enough to come out on top tonight. I am proud of all the girls and how well they were able to play.”
Stat leaders for the Rockets were Ezrah Baker (12 kills, 10 digs, 2 blocks), Alayna Evavold (6 kills, 2 aces, 1 dig, 2 blocks), Kallyn Grove (36 set assists, 4 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks) and Elizabeth Lukken (14 digs, 10 kills,1 ace, 1 set assist).
The Rockets will now host a home tournament Thursday starting at 9 a.m. where Underwood’s first-round opponent will be New York Mills.
