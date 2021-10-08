EVANSVILLE — The Underwood volleyball team hit the road Thursday to battle it out against another undefeated team in conference play Brandon-Evansville (B-E) but the Rockets would be a little too much for the Chargers to handle on this night, defeating them 3-1 (25-11, 25-21, 23-25, 25-12).
Underwood took control of the first set early while the Chargers struggled to serve receive. B-E relied on out-of-system balls to keep their rallies alive but Underwood picked up on everything the Chargers sent over the net. While B-E was able to rally back in the second set it was too little too late as Underwood went into the intermission up two sets.
In the third set the Chargers were able to extend the match after taking it 25-23 after some hard-fought back and forth but in the fourth set the Rockets would put the Chargers on ice to close out the match led by scramble plays and smart ball placement.
“Tonight was a good win for us. We had to work through the heat, exhaustion after a lot of volleyball this week, a loud fired up crowd, and a B-E team that kept fighting back,” said Rockets head coach Breck Grove.
Stat leaders for the Rockets were Elizabeth Lukken (15 kills, 2 aces), Alayna Evavold (11 kills, 5 aces, 2 digs, 3 blocks), Ezrah Baker (10 kills, 17 digs, 2 blocks), Kallyn Grove (3 kills, 1 ace, 42 set assists, 13 digs, 1 block ), Brianna Evavold (13 digs) and Chloe Mark (8 kills, 2 aces,1 dig, 4 blocks).
The Rockets will now take part in a tournament Saturday at Perham High School at a time to be decided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.