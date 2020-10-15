ASHBY — After falling in the first set, the visiting Underwood volleyball team found its groove as it defeated the Ashby Arrows 24-26, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18 Wednesday.
“Ashby's defense was impressive and they started out on top in every set,” Rockets head coach Breck Grove said. “I was pleased with how our girls battled back when we were behind.”
Reese Richards was perfect from the serving line for the Rockets as she went 22-for-22 with three aces. Teammates Brooke Hovland (15) and Josey Bugbee (10) had double-digit kills, while Hovland (28) and Amber Frigaard (24) recorded over 20 digs apiece.
“This may have not been a win but it felt like one for the simple fact that we came out ready to play from serve one,” Arrows head coach Hayley Stevens said. “Each game our communication is improving and as the girls spend more time on court together the flow improves.”
Ryleigh Brendmoen (11) and Celi Nelson (10) led the attack for the Arrows, while Cailey Schlosser (28), Tarryn Hill (21), Brendmoen (19) and Madeline Thompson (12) each were in double figures in digs.
The Rockets will return home to host West Central Area at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Arrows will now travel to take on the Rothsay Tigers at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
