UNDERWOOD — The Underwood volleyball team claimed its first win of the season as it upended Little Eight Conference foe Battle Lake in three sets (25-18, 28-26, 25-21) Monday.
“I was really proud of how our girls pulled together after our last match,” Rockets head coach Breck Grove said. “They fought back after being down 1-8 in the third set, maintained their composure and remained positive when we were down.”
Brooke Hovland led the Rockets on the attack with 15 kills, while teammate Josey Bugbee was also in double figures with 10 kills. Kailyn Grove was a perfect 19-for-19 with five aces from the service line.
The Rockets will head out on the road to take on Ashby at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Battle Lake will host Rothsay at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
