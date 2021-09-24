THREAD THE NEEDLE

Rockets volleyball player Ezrah Baker forces the ball through the Battle Lake defense Thursday at home.

UNDERWOOD — The Underwood volleyball team cruised to victory Thursday over Battle Lake 3-0 (25-21, 25-10, 25-22) in a straightforward matchup the Rockets controlled from the onset.

“We came out and played with fewer errors than we have in the past few matches,” said Rockets head coach Breck Grove.

Stat leaders for Underwood were Elizabeth Lukken (11 kills, 15/15 serving, 4 aces, 12 digs), Ezrah Baker (11/11 serving, 10 kills, 10 digs) and Kallyn Grove (15/15 serving, 2 aces, 30 set assists).

The Rockets will look to continue stacking up wins as they travel to Ashby Tuesday to take on Arrows at 7:15 p.m.

 

