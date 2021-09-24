Rockets volleyball sweeps Battlers Mathew Holding Eagle Mathew Holding Eagle Author email Sep 24, 2021 Sep 24, 2021 Updated 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Rockets volleyball player Ezrah Baker forces the ball through the Battle Lake defense Thursday at home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. UNDERWOOD — The Underwood volleyball team cruised to victory Thursday over Battle Lake 3-0 (25-21, 25-10, 25-22) in a straightforward matchup the Rockets controlled from the onset.“We came out and played with fewer errors than we have in the past few matches,” said Rockets head coach Breck Grove.Stat leaders for Underwood were Elizabeth Lukken (11 kills, 15/15 serving, 4 aces, 12 digs), Ezrah Baker (11/11 serving, 10 kills, 10 digs) and Kallyn Grove (15/15 serving, 2 aces, 30 set assists).The Rockets will look to continue stacking up wins as they travel to Ashby Tuesday to take on Arrows at 7:15 p.m. Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mathew Holding Eagle Author email Follow Mathew Holding Eagle Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your Story Idea We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit Sports Stats Go to form Submit a Photo Go to form HELP WANTED Truck Drivers For Fall Harvest. For Corn, Soybeans Water/Wastewater Operator LAKELAND MENTAL HEALTH CENTER Operations Manager - Bigwood Event Center Director of Sales and Marketing - Bigwood Event Center Riverview, LLP seeks Animal Scientist (multiple openings) in Wendell, MN Eagles Gaming is hiring! Executive Director Nurses & Medical staff SENIOR TECHNOLOGY AND DATA SPECIALIST View all job listings >
