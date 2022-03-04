Hosting the Rocori Spartans on Friday night, the Fergus Falls Otters had a cold shooting night, in a 53-47 loss. Rocori used an 8-0 in the first half to take a 14-6 lead, with just over 10 minutes left. The Otters would battle back and pulled within five at halftime, 28-23.
Fergus Falls went silent on the offensive end in the second half, scoring just five points over the first 13 minutes. The Spartans would have a 41-28 lead with five minutes left to play. A furious comeback saw the Otters pull within seven points twice over the final few minutes, but could not get within a possession.
“I like what we did offensively, we just didn’t finish,” stated Otters coach Matt Johnson. “I was proud of the defensive effort, we changed up a few things throughout the game and tried to find something that worked. When you don’t make shots, it can be hard.”
Kaden Conklin finished with 16 points, to lead the Otters. Henry Bethel finished with 12 points and Luke Newman had 9.
Now 9-16 on the season and 4-11 in Central Lake Conference play, the Otters will host Alexandria on Mar. 5, to wrap up the regular season.
