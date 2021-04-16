COLD SPRING — The Fergus Falls softball team returned to the field for the first time in nearly two years as they took on the Rocori Spartans on the road Thursday. The host would not be kind to the Otters as the Spartans picked up a doubleheader sweep.
In the first game, a big seven-run second inning gave the Spartans the advantage as the home team won 12-2.
Rocori plated a run in the first, while the Otters responded in the top of the second with a run of their own on a Karyssa Eberle sacrifice fly. The Spartans put the game away in the home half of the second as they scored seven runs and followed with a run in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth. The Otters would score one additional run in the top of the fifth as Eberle scored on a wild pitch.
Eberle led the Otters at the plate going 1-for-1 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk.
Rylynn Krein took the loss for the Otters as she pitched four innings, struck out four and allowed six earned runs on eight hits.
In Game 2, Rocori carried over their offensive momentum as they completed the sweep with an 11-3 win.
The Spartans built a 10-0 lead after 4 ½ innings, with a six-run second inning. Fergus Falls got on the scoreboard in the home half of the fifth as Elizabeth Moxness stole home completing a double steal attempt. Rocori plated two more runs in the top of the sixth, while the Otters scored two additional runs in the bottom half as Krein and Gabby Brimhall both took home on double-steal attempts. The Spartans closed out the scoring with a run in the seventh.
Krein, Brimhall, Eberle, Kiara Grady and Kacey Fredrickson each had a hit in the game.
Fredrickson took the loss pitching seven innings, striking out four and allowing five earned runs on 11 hits.
The Otters will return home to play on their new fast-pitch field at Delagoon Park Tuesday as they host St. Cloud Tech in a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.