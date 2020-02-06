Ground control
Buy Now

Fergus Falls wrestler Caden Olsen secures a takedown Tuesday at home against Rocori’s Bryan Mata-Avilles.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

The Fergus Falls wrestling team closed out their regular season with a dual against Central Lakes Conference foe Rocori Thursday. The Spartans would take advantage of the Otters mistakes to pick up a 58-11 victory.

“We made too many mistakes tonight,” Otters head coach Adam Schlepp said. “I told the team tonight that it is too late in the year to be making such simple mistakes. I sure hope the guys are able to make the necessary corrections immediately, or our post season could be very short.”

Caden Olsen (132) and  Kaden Hartwell (170) each recorded wins.

The Otters will now prepare for the quarterfinals of the Section 8AA team tournament.

 

Rocori 58, Fergus Falls 11

106 Maldonado, Davey (Rocori) defeated Hartwell, Kassten (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 1:46}; 113 Major, Jack (Rocori) defeated Parker, Antonio (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 1:54}; 120 Rodriguez, Anthony (Rocori) defeated La Fond, Jack (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 4:47}; 126 Moscho, Evan (Rocori) defeated Widness, Jacob (Fergus Falls) === {Maj Dec 10-2}; 132 Olsen, Caden (Fergus Falls) defeated Mata-Avilles, Bryan (Rocori) === {Fall 0:39}; 138 Thelen, Carter (Rocori) defeated Leopold, Ethan (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 0:44}; 145 Kunz, Ryan (Rocori) defeated Graff, Lance `Joey` (Fergus Falls) === {Decision 6-2}; 152 Moscho, Austin (Rocori) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Forfeit}; 160 Goebel, Matthew (Rocori) defeated Roberts, Delvin (Fergus Falls) === {Decision 8-6}; 170 Hartwell, Kaden (Fergus Falls) defeated Rose, Ryan (Rocori) === {Tech Fall 20-3}; 182 Hansen, Ben (Rocori) defeated Severtson, Nathan (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 1:56}; 195 Primus, Ben (Rocori) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Forfeit}; 220 Forfeit (Rocori) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Double Forfeit}; 285 Stang, Connor (Rocori) defeated Rodriguez, Juan `Jay` (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 0:51}

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments