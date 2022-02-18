Fergus Falls Otters sophomore, David Ronnevik, competed this week at the Nordic Ski State Tournament, held at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. It was the second straight year that Ronnevik has performed at the state meet. On Wednesday, he skied in the Classic 5K, finishing in 32nd place. He was 1:34.2 seconds behind the leader, posting a time of 16:07.68.
On Thursday, Ronnevik took part in the skate race, also known as freestyle, where he finished in 38th place. His time was 15:23.46. Ronnevik’s two day total put him at 33rd place at the state meet.
“He had an excellent skate race and had significant improvement from last year,” mentioned Otters coach Josh Scharnberg. “We are super proud of him. Ronnevik is very goal oriented, he puts in the work in the off-season and continues to gain experience.”
When asked about his time at the state meet, Ronnevik said, “It was a bit of a grind, but it was fun.”
Cooper Camp, of Minneapolis Southwest, was the individual winner on the boys side. He finished first in both of the races.
Ronnevik continues to work hard and has bigger plans for skiing beyond high school competition.
