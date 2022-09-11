In a tight contest, on Sept. 9, the Roseau Rams football team picked up a road victory over the Underwood Rockets, 14-6.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Rams got on the board first, on a seven yard touchdown run with just under three minutes left in the second. The two-point conversion was good and Roseau would lead 8-0 at the break.
Late in the third, the Rockets got on the board. Noah Link hooked up with Owen Harig for a 66-yard touchdown pass, bringing the Rockets within two. Colin Lukken was stopped on the two-point conversion attempt.
The 8-6 score would hold until 3:28 in the fourth, where the Rams picked up a touchdown on a one-yard plunge. The two-point attempt was no good, giving the Rockets some life.
Ultimately, Underwood could not score again and the Rams picked up the win.
Both teams were limited offensively, Roseau finished with 112 yards (99 rush yards, 13 pass yards) and Underwood had 142 (56 rush, 86 pass).
Lukken led the Rockets with 41 yards rushing on six carries. Harig had the one touchdown catch and 66 yards. Link was 3-12 passing for 86 yards.
At 0-2, the Rockets will host Ottertail Central, on Sept. 16.
