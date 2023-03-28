Ross heading to hall of fame

Former Underwood Rockets football coach Chuck Ross will be inducted into the Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Ross is a 1982 graduate of Ortonville High School in Ortonville. He went on to attend the University of Minnesota, Morris in 1984 and graduated in 1988 with a degree in Life Sciences. While at Morris he was a running back coach and co-head JV coach at the U of M Morris. After graduation he went to BOLD high school, Ridgewater College in Willmar, and then to Underwood Public schools.
Ross’s coaching career started in 1984 at Ortonville as a junior high coach and he was hooked! Chuck’s first high school job took him to BOLD high school where he was the defensive coordinator while they won two state titles and a runners up trophy! He then went to Ridgewater College in Willmar, MN. While there as the defensive coordinator he helped direct them to a state playoff appearance. In 1998 he was hired at Underwood High School where he was named the head coach. During his tenure at Underwood from 1998 – 2021 he helped Underwood make seven state tournament appearances. He amassed a 142 – 94 career record. He also had three conference and two sub district titles. In 2015 he was named the 9-man Coach of the Year. He is a seven time section coach of the year, three time conference coach of the year and a two time district coach of the year. Ross has coached in the All-Star Game and has served as a president in the MFCA! Ross states that coaching in the All Star game made him a better coach after spending a week with other great coaches. He has served as a member of the Football Advisory Board and has been a sub district representative to the MFCA.
In his off time he enjoys hunting, fishing, and golfing with his family and friends. Ross is married to Diane and has three children, Jacey; Grant Solem and the late Trevor Solem. Ross’s biggest enjoyment in coaching was “watching each team through the years progress into fine young men that strived to achieve a common goal and seeing them proudly become part of ‘our’ Rocket football family.”
The ceremony is being held on Apr. 1, in Minneapolis.
