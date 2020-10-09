After a 2-7 season in 2019, the Rothsay football team will return most of its squad for the 2020 season as head coach Josh Nordick hopes that another year of experience can push the Tigers to the top of District 9 West South.
All-conference players Colby Larson (RB) and Kyle Zilmer (OL/DL) return, as well as senior Ethan Bennett (OL/DL), who will look to provide leadership for this year’s team.
Nordick is focused on two things on the field for this season — staying competitive and having a chance to win. “It is so hard to tell since in today’s world it could change by the day,” Nordick said. “I expect to be competitive in all of our games and should be able to have a chance to win at the end.”
The Tigers will also be looking to find younger players to step up. After losing the team’s top two receivers in Ethan Curtis and Noah Fiedler to graduation, Nordick believes that there are several players champing at the bit to play. The coach identified Gage Johansen, Sam Danielson and Jett Kulack as just a few individuals that can step in and fill varsity positions this year.
Although things could change dramatically, Nordick sees Hancock, last year’s state runner-up, as the team to beat as the Owls return most of their roster.
This will also be the last year that the Tigers play their season at their current field as they will move to a field closer to the school in 2021.
Nordick will be assisted by Joel Meyer and Kyle Wagers.
