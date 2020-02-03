GRACEVILLE — The Rothsay girls’ basketball team picked up a 59-45 victory over Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Friday.

Jayna Gronewold led the Tigers in scoring with 26 points, while teammates Jenna Fabre and Grace Lider each chipped in 10 points.

The Tigers will return home to host Little Eight Conference foe Battle Lake at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments