The M State Spartans made a splash recruiting locally in both volleyball and women’s basketball as Rothsay senior Jayna Gronewold signed a letter of intent to play for the Spartans.
Gronewold was a three time Little Eight All-Conference player and one-time honorable mention in volleyball, and five-time all-conference player in basketball, winning the conference’s MVP this past season.
In basketball, Gronewold would finish third on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,688 points and set a single-season record with 662 points her senior year. Additionally, Gronewold is the Tigers all-time leader in steals (399) and has a single-game scoring record of 40.
Gronewold’s talents are also on display in the classroom as she has been on the school’s honor roll three consecutive years and was nominated for the Triple “A” Award.
“I’m very excited Jayna has decided to continue her athletic career at M State,” Spartans head volleyball coach Abby Crowser said. “She is a very versatile player who has played almost every position on the volleyball court and that will be a huge asset to our team next year. She has a great attitude and is eager to play both volleyball and basketball next year at M State. I am really looking forward to coaching her.”
New women’s basketball coach Jodi Holleman is also excited to have Gronewold. “She will be a wonderful addition to the Spartan family,” Holleman said.
Gronewold will join a volleyball team that finished 21-5 and played in the Region XIII semifinal, while taking the court with a basketball team that will return after a one-year hiatus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.