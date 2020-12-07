The Rothsay volleyball team ended their 2020 season with their annual awards banquet recently.
Kenadi Carlsrud was named team MVP and was named second team All-Little Eight Conference. Grace Lider won the Tiger Award and Best Teammate award and earned all-state academic honors from the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association. Kylie Van Cleef won Most Improved Player for the Tigers. The individual awards were voted on by the varsity players.
Receiving letters this season were Lider, Carlsrud, Van Cleef, Lilly Wheelright, Chase Balken, Lillian Krupich, Summer Wigdahl, Emma Anderson-Buckingham, Katie Reber, Madison Tillman, Kali Brandt, Elli Meyer, Gracyn Petersen and manager Abby Honer.
The Tigers finished the season with a 3-10 record.
