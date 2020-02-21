A sense of excitement shot through the air as Jenna Fabre hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining to give the Rothsay girls’ basketball team a 64-63 victory over the Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal Titans in Friday’s Section 6A playoff matchup.
“I’m so proud of these girls playing the game from start to finish,” Tigers head coach Anita Heier said. “We trailed by as much as 13 in the second half. We took our first lead of the game with :11 seconds to go with Jenna Fabre’s winning 3-point shot. These girls never gave up. It was a great team win!”
The Tigers trailed 31-23 at the break, but battled their way back into the game to get the win.
Jayna Gronewold led the team with a double-double scoring 34 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Fabre would finish the night with 13 points, while teammate Kenadi Carlsrud grabbed six rebounds.
The Tigers will now travel to take on the Henning Hornets at 7 p.m. Thursday.
