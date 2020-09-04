SARTELL — The Fergus Falls girls’ soccer team battled both the hosting Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and the elements Thursday as the Otters fell 7-1 in Central Lakes Conference action.
In the first half, the Otters used the wind to their advantage as they kept the pressure on the Sabres defense. Unfortunately, Sartell delivered a few great counter attacks to take a 2-0 lead going into the break.
The Sabres would put the game out of reach in the second half as they scored five goals and the wind to keep the ball in the Otters’ zone. The Otters lone goal of the game came with 15 minutes left in the contest as Vanessa Vaughn scored off an Ellie Andersen corner kick.
“We did a lot of things right tonight,” Otters head coach Ben Jurgens said. “It was a much better performance than our first game. We are playing quality teams that know how to capitalize on minor errors.
“It is frustrating for the coaches and girls. But we are looking for improvements and we saw some even when the scoreboard doesn’t show it.”
Jurgens commended Fergus Falls goalkeeper Svea Smestad for her play in front of the net as she recorded two penalty kills in the game.
The Otters will now continue their road trip as they travel to take on Sauk Rapids-Rice at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
