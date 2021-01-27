SARTELL — The Fergus Falls boys’ swimming and diving team took on a tough Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres team in a Central Lakes Conference pool battle Tuesday with the home team coming away with a 109-41 win.
“We had eight best times tonight against a very tough Sartell team,” Otters head coach Randy Hansen said. “The last few weeks we have increased our practice yardage and intensity. I think the boys are still getting used to that but we really don't have time to waste in this abbreviated season.”
The Otters best showing came in the relay events as they placed four teams in the top four. In the 400 freestyle relay, the team of Sean Edman, Tyler Kubela, Christian Reed and Ryan Aaenrud took first with a time of 3:47.55, while the team of Micah Zosel, Max Nacke, Matt Pajari and Tobin Childers finished in second with a time of 4:28.46. The 200 freestyle team of Edman, Nacke, Reed and Logan Rott (1:45.02) finished in third and the 200 medley team of Aanerud, Zosel, Rott and Kubela (2:01.30) took fourth.
Individually, Sean Edman led the Otters with two second-place finishes in the 200 freestyle (1:59.99) and 100 freestyle (53.45). Teammate Reed would finish in third in the 200 freestyle (2:03.70).
Other top finishers for Fergus Falls includes Aanerud in the 200 IM (fourth, 2:33.42), Reed in the 500 freestyle (fourth, 5:47.93), Rott in the 50 freestyle (fourth, 26.81), Zosel in the 100 butterfly (fourth, 1:16.91) and William Nuss in diving (fourth, 99.05).
The Otters will host their first home event Thursday as they welcome in Bemidji at 6 p.m.
