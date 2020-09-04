In the Fergus Falls girls’ swimming and diving team’s first home dual of the year, the visiting Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres splashed their way to a 119-61 victory.
“We are pleased how the Otters performed against a powerhouse like Sartell,” Otters head coach Joyce Monk said. “The Otters were able to swim over 20 best times. Tonight we worked together, encouraged each Other. I am proud of this team and their positive attitudes.”
A standout event for the Otters saw swimmers take the top three spots in the 100 breaststroke. Senior Olivia Herzberg won the event with a time of 1:21.15, followed closely by teammates Annie Mayer (1:22.63) and Karlie Petersen (1:25.58).
Other top individual performances came from Emilie Carlson in the 100 butterfly (second, 1:07.04) and 200 IM (third, 2:26.94), and Emma Koeckeritz in the 100 backstroke (1:09.61).
In the three team relay events, the Otters had four teams place in the top three. In the 400 freestyle relay, the team of Herzberg, Mayah Fear, Emily Werner and Aisling Cox (4:25.25) took first, while the team of Ava Werner, Alaina Bailly, Mikayla Aaberg and Raquel Prody (4:49.45) finished in second. In the 200 freestyle, the team of Carlson, Koeckeritz, Annie Mayer and Lianna Jepson (1:49.03) took second, and the same team finished in third in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:04.40.
Time drops for the Otters came from Jerzie Smith in the 500 freestyle (43 seconds), Karlie Peterson in the 200 IM (12 seconds), Emily Werner in the 200 freestyle (12 seconds), Tess Seay in the 500 freestyle (five seconds), Prody in the 100 backstroke (four seconds) and Cox in the 100 backstroke (two seconds).
The Otters will head back into the pool Thursday, Sept. 10 as they travel to take on the Rocori Spartans at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.