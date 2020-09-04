Timed breath

Fergus Falls girls’ swimmer Tess Seay competes in the 500 freestyle during Thursday’s home meet against Sartell.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

In the Fergus Falls girls’ swimming and diving team’s first home dual of the year, the visiting Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres splashed their way to a 119-61 victory.

“We are pleased how the Otters performed against a powerhouse like Sartell,” Otters head coach Joyce Monk said. “The Otters were able to swim over 20 best times. Tonight we worked together, encouraged each Other. I am proud of this team and their positive attitudes.”

A standout event for the Otters saw swimmers take the top three spots in the 100 breaststroke. Senior Olivia Herzberg won the event with a time of 1:21.15, followed closely by teammates Annie Mayer (1:22.63) and Karlie Petersen (1:25.58).

Other top individual performances came from Emilie Carlson in the 100 butterfly (second, 1:07.04) and 200 IM (third, 2:26.94), and Emma Koeckeritz in the 100 backstroke (1:09.61).

In the three team relay events, the Otters had four teams place in the top three. In the 400 freestyle relay, the team of Herzberg, Mayah Fear, Emily Werner and Aisling Cox (4:25.25) took first, while the team of Ava Werner, Alaina Bailly, Mikayla Aaberg and Raquel Prody (4:49.45) finished in second. In the 200 freestyle, the team of Carlson, Koeckeritz, Annie Mayer and Lianna Jepson (1:49.03) took second, and the same team finished in third in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:04.40.

Time drops for the Otters came from Jerzie Smith in the 500 freestyle (43 seconds), Karlie Peterson in the 200 IM (12 seconds),  Emily Werner in the 200 freestyle (12 seconds), Tess Seay in the 500 freestyle (five seconds), Prody in the 100 backstroke (four seconds) and Cox in the 100 backstroke (two seconds).

The Otters will head back into the pool Thursday, Sept. 10 as they travel to take on the Rocori Spartans at 6 p.m.

Load comments