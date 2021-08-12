The Wild Rice Peacemakers will be bringing a bit of the Wild West back to life at the Town & Country Saddle Club arena located on Highway 210 outside of Fergus Falls near Wall Lake, as it hosts the Minnesota State Championship Cowboy Mounted Shoot starting Saturday at 8 a.m., — running until done — and Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m.
This fast-paced, action-packed sport will see horse-mounted competitors test their reflexes and shooting skills — using gunpowder blanks — as they navigate the course while shooting at balloon targets in three stages of pistol classes Saturday followed by the shotgun and rifle class.
The competition is a timed event with five-second penalties for missed shots. As of this writing 93 riders have registered for the event.
One of the co-sponsors organizing the mounted shoot, Lisa Severson says it takes about nine months to a year to organize the competition.
“It’s an exciting event that’s been going on for years that has been underappreciated,” Severson said. “It’s full of adrenaline, full of fast action and it’s always different.”
Attendance is free and spectators of all ages are welcome although hearing protection is suggested. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. There will be a food stand on site offering concessions as well as breakfast and lunch.
When asked what she enjoys most about the event Severson responded enthusiastically, “I enjoy the camaraderie,” she said. “It's an excellent equestrian sport that allows people to self improve and the riders are always encouraged by their competitors even though they’re racing against each other and the clock everybody is overly helpful and willing to do whatever they can.”
If interested in competing, registration is open until the morning of the event.
