In a Central Lakes Conference dual on the diamond, on May 21, the Fergus Falls Otters rallied twice to tie the game against the Saint Cloud Crush, only to see the Crush win in walk-off fashion.
Both teams came to play, as the Crush led 3-2 after the first. Ben Swanson produced a two-out two run single to give the Otters an early advantage. Saint Cloud countered in the home half and then made it a two run lead with a run in the bottom of the fourth.
Fergus tied up the game on a two-run single by Carston Fronning in the fifth. Then the Crush answered with a pair of their own in the home half.
The score remained 6-4 entering the seventh inning. Fergus loaded the bases with nobody out, only to see a fielder’s choice and strikeout, for back to back outs.
Down to their final out, Swanson came through with another pair of RBIs, knotting the game at sixes. A one out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Crush the win.
“Another tough luck loss for our squad,” mentioned Otters coach Kevin Pearson. “We have five games in five days this week.”
Cole Zierden was 2-4 and scored three times. Fronning went 2-4 with a run and the two RBIs, while Swanson had two hits that produced four RBIs.
Carter Thielke started the game for Fergus. He pitched four innings, scattering eight hits and two walks, allowing four runs and also had five strikeouts. Fronning finished the game, taking the loss. He gave up six hits with no walks and was responsible for three runs and two Ks.
Now with a 3-10 record, Fergus begins their busy week with an away doubleheader at Sauk Rapids-Rice, on May 23.
Fergus Falls 2 0 0 0 2 0 2
Saint Cloud 3 0 0 1 2 0 1
FERGUS FALLS: Carter Thielke 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB, K; Cole Zierden 2-3, 3 R, BB; Carston Fronning 2-4, 2 RBI, R; Colin Becker 1-4, 3 K; Ben Swanson 2-4, 4 RBI, K; Andrew Johnson 0-4, 2 K; Owen Krueger 0-3, K; Will Gronwold 0-3, 2 K; Ethan Gronwold 0-1, 2 BB; Griffin Babolian 0-0.
