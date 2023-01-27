Sartell picks up road CLC win

Returning to action for the second time in as many days, the Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team welcomed the Sartell-Saint Stephen Sabers to the Gold Gymnasium, on Jan. 27. In the Central Lakes Conference clash, it was the Sabers who walked away with a 62-38 victory.
Sartell opened up the game with an 11-5 lead. Fergus would then use a 7-0 to take their first lead at 12-11. After the two sides traded buckets, the Sabers ended the half on a 12-2 run, leading after 18 minutes at 27-16.
The visitors continued to hold court throughout the second half, never allowing Fergus to get within striking distance.
"We handled their pressure well, which isn't easy to overcome ... they made Brynn Sternberg work all night," said Otters coach Josh Steer. "Unfortunately, we shot poor once again and that isn't going to win you games."
Sternberg finished with 11 points for the Otters and Karley Braeger had 10. Julia Hajicek finished with eight. Bella Anderson and Karyssa Eberle led Fergus with six rebounds, respectively.
Sartell won the rebounding battle, 37-33, while also having 17 turnovers to the Otters 26.
Fergus finished with 12 total field goals in the game, with just five in the second half.
The Otters dropped to 5-11 on the season and 3-5 in CLC play.
