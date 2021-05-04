SARTELL — The Fergus Falls softball team could not get its bats going Tuesday as the hosting Sartell-St.Stephen Sabres claimed both games of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader.
In Game 1, the Sabres shut out the Otters 15-0.
Sartell scored four runs in the first inning, three in the second and four apiece in the third and fourth.
Kacey Fredrickson was the lone Fergus Falls player with a hit in the game.
Fredrickson also took the loss on the mound pitching four innings, striking out three and allowing 15 runs on seven hits.
In the second game, the Sabres got out to an early lead and held on for a 13-4 victory.
Sartell would build a 5-0 lead after three and a half innings. In the bottom half of the fourth, the Otters would score their first runs of the day as Karyssa Eberle hit a sacrifice grounder to score Tori Ratz and Logan Strom would score on an error.
The Sabres added two more in the top of the fifth, but the Otters again responded as Strom hit an RBI-single scoring two runs to cut the lead to 7-4.
That would be the last of the rally for Fergus Falls as Sartell added a run in the sixth and five in the seventh to seal the win.
Ratz led the Otters at the plate going 2-for-4 with two runs scored, while teammate Rylynn Krein went 2-for-3.
Krein was saddled with the loss as she pitched seven innings, struck out eight and allowed 11 earned runs on 17 hits.
The Otters will look to get back into the win column as they return home to take on Bemidji in a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
