In a Central Lakes Conference tilt, the Fergus Falls boys’ basketball team put up 61 shots in the game. But the Otters would make only 23 of the shots and finish the night with under 38% shooting from the field as the visiting Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres captured a 63-55 victory Monday.
The Otters jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, but quickly saw the Sabres tie the game. The two teams traded runs back and forth but Sartell took a 29-25 lead into the break.
The visitor came out of the locker room on a tear as they went on a 12-2 run and held off the Otters for the remainder of the game.
Dominic Aguilar led the Otters in scoring with 19 points, while teammates Luke Newman (15) and Abel Aho (11) were also in double figures.
The Sabres Mason Lund was the only player in double figures for the visitor with 18 points.
While the Otters struggled shooting, the Sabres made 24-of-47 shots (51%). Fergus Falls forced 20 turnovers, but lost the rebounding battle to Sartell 37-27.
The Otters (7-7) will look to get back above .500 as they travel to take on the Bemidji Lumberjacks at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
