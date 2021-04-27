The Fergus Falls baseball team welcomed Sartell to their home field Tuesday for a doubleheader that saw the Otters just off tempo from the pace set by the Sabres falling both games with a score of 8-2 and 4-3.
In Game 1 the Otters faced their biggest deficit with Sartell’s bats coming alive in the first scoring three runs. The Otters hit back with Abel Aho driving in a run to notch the game 3-1. The game would see a stalemate until the top of the fourth when the Sabres once again struck gold plating four runners. In the top of the fifth Sartell would add another run before Fergus Falls answered back with another run driven in by Aho but it would be too little too late as the rest of the game played out without any runs scored from either team for an 8-2 final.
Aric Heacox pitched four of seven innings and recorded eight hits, striking out two before being relieved by Sorum.
In Game 2 the Otters matched Sartell tit for tat pushing the game to extra innings. Fergus Falls scored one run in the first to take the lead before Sartell answered back in the third tying the game 1-1. In the fifth Sartell would take the lead driving in two runs but the Otters would answer back scoring one of their own before shutting down the Sabres in the sixth in time to score one of their own to tie everything up 3-3. In the eighth inning the Sabres would seal the walk-off win downing the Otters 4-3.
Heacox led the Otters batting recording two hits and an RBI. Kaden Conklin started on the mound and he pitched five innings giving up four hits. Ian Stumbo took the loss pitching 2 ⅓ innings.
The Otters will be back in action Thursday as they host the Willmar Cardinals at 5 p.m.
