COLLEGEVILLE — In a battle of two of the top teams in Class AA, the Sauk Centre Mainstreeters upended the Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team 52-48 Saturday.
The Mainstreeters would hold a 20-12 lead at halftime, but the Otters would battle back into the game. Fergus Falls held a three-point lead with four minutes left in the game, but Sauk Centre would do just enough to pick up the win.
Ellie Colbeck and Tori Ratz each scored a dozen for the Otters, while Paige Pearson led the team in rebounding with seven.
The Otters will close out their home schedule Tuesday as they welcome in St. Cloud Tech for a 7:15 p.m. Central Lakes Conference tilt.
