Sauk Centre wins battle over Knights

Two top 20 teams in Minnesota Class AA squared off in Barrett on Jan. 5. The No. 13 ranked Sauk Centre Mainstreeters defeated the No. 19 ranked West Central Area Knights 66-58. The Mainstreeters led 38-33 at the half.
Knights coach Kraig Hunter said, "We put up a good fight and our effort was there. They're a good team and they had multiple guys hit big shots."
The Mainstreeters had seven different players hit 3-pointers going 12-26 from the three-point line. They shot 24-51 for 47% overall and made 6-11 free throws. The Knights made 21-49 shots for 43% and hit 9-24 threes for 38% but only 7-17 free throws. The Mainstreeters had a big advantage in rebounding 39-27.
Mitch Dewey led the Knights in scoring with 20 points, Jacob Strunk with 11 and Bryce Kjesbo with 10 were also in double figures.
Cole Anderson was the rebounding leader with seven. Strunk had four assists and Kjesbo three. Steal leaders were Dotts, Kjesbo and Strunk all with three.
Mathew Warring led Sauk Centre with 21 points and Jay Nuebert had 17.
Falling to 6-2 on the season, the Knights will host Minnewaska Area, on Jan. 6.
