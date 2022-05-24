Traveling to take on the Storm of Sauk Rapids-Rice, on Monday, the Fergus Falls Otters saw themselves on the wrong end of a doubleheader sweep, falling 2-0 and 13-3. These pair of Central Lakes Conference games were both five-inning affairs.
Fergus was limited to just one hit in the first game, a single by Owen Krueger in the top of the fourth. The Otters did threaten in the first inning, walking the bases loaded with one out, but a pair of punch outs ended the threat. Of the 15 outs in the game, 11 came via strikeouts for Fergus.
Ben Swanson pitched all four innings. He allowed three hits and four walks, on 60 pitches.
“We have to do a better job of putting the ball in play with two strikes,” mentioned Otters coach Kevin Pearson. “We need to make the defense at least make a play.”
The second game produced a little different feel. The Storm scored three runs in the first, seven in the second and two more in the third, to lead 12-0 after two and a half innings. Fergus struck back with three unanswered over the next two innings, but it was not enough.
Carston Fronning, Colin Becker and Bo Bring all contributed an RBI for the Otters.
Will Gronwold started on the mound in game two. He only lasted into the second inning, allowing eight runs on seven hits and issuing a pair of walks. Bring came on in relief and finished the contest. Bring gave up five runs on six hits with a pair of walks and a trio of K’s.
“It’s hard to come back when you dig such a big hole early in the game,” stated Pearson.
Fergus travels to take on Perham, on May 24 and then will host Thief River Falls on May 26.
Game One
Fergus Falls 0 0 0 0 0
Sauk Rapids 0 0 0 2 X
FERGUS FALLS: Carter Thielke 0-1, 2 BB; Cole Zierden 0-3, K; Carston Fronning 0-2, BB, 2 K; Colin Becker 0-1, BB, K; Ben Swanson 0-2, 2 K; Owen Krueger 1-2, K; Will Gronwold 0-1; Ethan Gronwold 0-2, 2 K; Griffin Babolian 0-1, K; Andrew Johnson 0-1, K.
Game Two
Sauk Rapids 3 7 2 0 1
Fergus Falls 0 0 2 1 0
FERGUS FALLS: Carter Thielke 1-3, K; Carston Fronning 2-3, R, RBI; Issac Johnson 0-1, 2 BB; Colin Becker 1-2, RBI; Ben Swanson 0-3, 2 K; Owen Krueger 0-3, R, K; Cole Zierden 0-2; Griffin Babolian 0-1, R; Bo Bring 0-1, RBI, Ethan Gronwold 0-2.
