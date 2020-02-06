LeWayne Saunders' bowling started out like any other week in the Wednesday City League. The first three games of the night were close to the right hander's average with a high game of 209 and low of 179. The final game of the night on lanes 15-16 is where the pins were flying. Saunders made a ball change on Game 4 which proved to be the right move. He made sure to give the spectators a show in the 10th frame. The first ball in the 10th came up just a tad high in the pocket and tripped the four pin. The second ball in the 10th was a perfect pocket shot, setting up for perfection. He pulled the last shot, but missed by enough for a solid Brooklyn strike to give him a perfect game.
LeWayne will now get a '4' behind his name on the 300 board at Northern Aire Lanes. Ironically his last perfect game was exactly two years ago in the City League. Jamie Johnson is the only other person to roll a perfect game this season so far at Northern Aire Lanes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.