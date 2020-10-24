In a Little Eight Conference tilt, the hosting Brandon-Evansville volleyball team bested the Hillcrest Comets in three sets 25-11, 25-15, 25-15 Friday.
“There were some really good moments for us defensively and handled a lot of their strong attacks better than last season,” Comets head coach Debi Foss said. “However, our serving was a major struggle serving only 64%. While we had some strong plays at the net, our hitting offense never got going and we had limited opportunities. We continue to work through "inexperience" but the girls are motivated to keep working.”
Mackenzie Foss led the Comets defensively with 17 digs, while Audra Ewan had eight set assists in the game.
The Chargers Bailey Schaefer recorded a career milestone in the game as she tallied her 1,000 kill.
“Tonight I want to recognize Bailey Schaefer earning the school’s first 1000 kill player,” Chargers head coach Kelly Olson said. “What a wonderful accomplishment for a great volleyball player and better kid, her efforts throughout the years has been tremendous.”
Schaefer would finish the evening with 12 kills.
The Comets will have a quick turnaround as they host Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Chargers will travel to take on Osakis at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
