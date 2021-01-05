While 2020 was not the best year for most, the Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team saw potential as they went 11-14-1 in the 2019-20 season. With their top three scorers returning for 2021, the Otters look to make some noise in both the Central Lakes Conference and Section 6A.
Forwards Michael DeBrito, Isaac Young and Cole Zierden combined for 36 of Fergus Falls’ goals, which has head coach Mike Donaghue excited for the season. “We should have a good scoring punch at the top of our lineup,” Donaghue said.
Also returning this season will be key skaters Isaac Johnson (F), Ian Richards (D), Colton Partain (D) and goalie Ben Swanson. The Otters head coach looks for Richards and Partain to anchor the defense as they have two years of experience on the varsity squad.
Donaghue is also very high on Swanson coming into the season. “He posted very good numbers as a freshman with a .900 save percentage and 3.2 goals-against average. We are very excited to see what he will bring this season.”
A key newcomer for the Otters this season will be defenseman Colin Becker. Becker moved from Roseville and will look to add to the core of the defense.
Fergus Falls will rely on their depth this season as they return several experienced players.
“We only graduated two skaters last season so we will have good depth on our hockey team. We will be confident to play any line at any time. We will have confidence in all of our players that will be hitting the ice. If we can get the consistency and work ethic from the entire team each day, we will be a competitive hockey team,” Donaghue said.
Donaghue sees Little Falls as the favorite for the Section 6A title this year, while the Otters will have key games against Alexandria, River Lakes and Sartell to open 2021.
Trevor Larson, Joey Kalan and Scott Christison will assist Donaghue this season.
